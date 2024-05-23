Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 195 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $35,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after buying an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after acquiring an additional 878,874 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $260,560,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 52,583 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $282.76 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.42.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

