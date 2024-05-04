Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.31.

NYSE AFL opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. Aflac has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 1.4% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 16.9% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 279,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Aflac by 16.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 144,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.6% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

