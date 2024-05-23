Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $31.46 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $31,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $252,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $336.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.