Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 16,952 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $29,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

General Electric stock opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.76 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

