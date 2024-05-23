Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $35.74 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,825 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $35,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,933,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,786,000 after buying an additional 211,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after buying an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average is $142.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

