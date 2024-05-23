Sachetta LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

