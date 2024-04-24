Bfsg LLC Sells 67 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,408,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,037,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

