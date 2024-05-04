SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.68. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
