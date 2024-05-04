IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.23.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

IAC stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IAC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in IAC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of IAC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

