StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 21.3 %

MRIN stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.77. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

