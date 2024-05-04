Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,212,624.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EW opened at $85.24 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

