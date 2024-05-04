Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Given Buy Rating at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of SEVN stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEVN. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 55.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 56.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 56,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

