Bfsg LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Acas LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,337,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,681,000 after purchasing an additional 178,496 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. 7,247,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,638,218. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

