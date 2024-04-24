Schnieders Capital Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $11.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.02 and its 200 day moving average is $261.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $296.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.80.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

