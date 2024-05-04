BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, May 6th

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, May 6th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

BuzzFeed Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of BZFD opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.10. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.66 million during the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 56.18% and a negative net margin of 30.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BZFD Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.35% of BuzzFeed at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.