Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $291.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

