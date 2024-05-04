Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) PT at $143.33

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after buying an additional 1,213,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,372,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,087,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

