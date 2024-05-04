Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Sells $14,270,000.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 565.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 223,432 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Snap by 191.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 415,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 273,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.