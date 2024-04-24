Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,894 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,410,000 after buying an additional 1,082,620 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,805,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $162.69. 4,151,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595,836. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

