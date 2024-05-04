New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 163 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,521,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Equifax by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $227.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.11. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

