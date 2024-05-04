ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACO.X. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.50.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$37.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$32.90 and a 1 year high of C$45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.37.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

