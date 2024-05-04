Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 31st

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

TSE POU opened at C$32.05 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.95.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.00 million. Research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.3708207 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$610,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. Insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $2,021,257 in the last three months. 45.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POU. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark cut shares of Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.80.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

