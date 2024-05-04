Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.12.

TSE:AC opened at C$18.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.41. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.04 and a 52-week high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

