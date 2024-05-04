New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 22,229 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,229 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Global Payments by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 68,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE GPN opened at $111.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

