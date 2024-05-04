New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $4.79 Million Position in IQ Engender Equality ETF (NYSEARCA:EQUL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Engender Equality ETF (NYSEARCA:EQUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 1.00% of IQ Engender Equality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IQ Engender Equality ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EQUL opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.95. IQ Engender Equality ETF has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Get IQ Engender Equality ETF alerts:

IQ Engender Equality ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The IQ Engender Equality ETF (EQUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 75 large-cap US stocks with the highest gender diversity scores. Holdings are screened for various ESG factors. EQUL was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Engender Equality ETF (NYSEARCA:EQUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Engender Equality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Engender Equality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.