New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $4.79 Million Position in IQ Engender Equality ETF (NYSEARCA:EQUL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Engender Equality ETF (NYSEARCA:EQUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 1.00% of IQ Engender Equality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
IQ Engender Equality ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of EQUL opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.95. IQ Engender Equality ETF has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $25.80.
IQ Engender Equality ETF Company Profile
