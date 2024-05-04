AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.15.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.1 %

ALA stock opened at C$30.36 on Friday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$22.57 and a twelve month high of C$30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.14.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.11 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.1549815 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.298 dividend. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total transaction of C$473,200.00. Also, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,672. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Stories

