Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Sells $368,350.15 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $368,350.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 397,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajeev Syal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.80 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 208.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 548,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 413,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

