Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.44. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 82.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

