American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Shares Up 1.5%

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $48.94. 9,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 12,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $229.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QINT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

