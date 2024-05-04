Algorand (ALGO) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $40.66 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00057384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,145,287,608 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

