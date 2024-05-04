Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. 8,792,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,250. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $903.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.