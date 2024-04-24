Private Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 169.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 71,981 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 1,264,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,826. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

