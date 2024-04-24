Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,099,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,824,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.61 and a 200-day moving average of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

