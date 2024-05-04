Scotiabank Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$39.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on TMX Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.38.

TMX Group Stock Up 1.9 %

TMX Group stock opened at C$37.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.69. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$27.74 and a twelve month high of C$37.59.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

