Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 221.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 24.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 120,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.