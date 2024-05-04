Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Taitron Components Price Performance
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the first quarter worth about $851,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
