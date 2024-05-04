Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of MARK remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,715. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Remark

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned 0.47% of Remark worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

