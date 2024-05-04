Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
Shares of MARK remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,715. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.