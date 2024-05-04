First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FSFG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.16. 9,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.71.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.59%. Research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

