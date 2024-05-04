SouthState Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,102,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,267. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.