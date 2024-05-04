Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 40%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 40% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,471,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 425,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
