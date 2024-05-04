Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 637 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,291,000 after buying an additional 138,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,463,000 after buying an additional 283,010 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,909,000 after purchasing an additional 350,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $254,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $143.61. 1,806,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,122. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

