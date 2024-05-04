Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,358 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $279,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Comcast by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,756 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Comcast by 35.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $207,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,469 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $49,424,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,278,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,677,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

