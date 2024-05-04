AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75. AerCap also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.200-9.200 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.43.

Get AerCap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AerCap

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.60. 1,137,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,155. AerCap has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AerCap will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.