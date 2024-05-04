Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,264,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,843,582. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The company has a market cap of $734.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

