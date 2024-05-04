Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 36,088 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 266,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 604,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

