iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.68. 27,891,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,203,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

