1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FLWS opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $574.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.67.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

