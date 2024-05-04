Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Buys 10,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,800.00.
Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.69 per share, with a total value of C$106,900.00.
- On Friday, April 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00.
- On Monday, February 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 3,723 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91.
Whitecap Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.61. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81.
Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.56.
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
