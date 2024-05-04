Insider Buying: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) CEO Acquires 709,841 Shares of Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 709,841 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,984.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,118,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth $228,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $13,744,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $875,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.