Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Alan M. Forney Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.62 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

